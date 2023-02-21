“That shack off Flagler pictured in the Keys Citizen on Friday would probably go for a million today.”
“It’s good to know that tacky T-shirts and comments from county residents don’t have much influence over our city commissioners. Thank you for choosing the most qualified person for the job.”
“Doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result is Einstein’s bot mot about insanity. On the other hand, naïveté is doing the same thing over and over again and always expecting the same result.”
“FHP has a base camp going to battle the migrants. I got the score card. Migrants captured = 0, Pedestrians run over and killed = 1, Speeding tickets issued = 79.”
“Replies to the comment about the diner are missing the point. Locals and visitors come from all political beliefs and pushing divisive politics, regardless of party, does not belong in a business. All you accomplish is upsetting part of your customer base. I want breakfast, not politics.”
“I had to chuckle at the comments about United street (in 1923), by the residents there. They would all roll over in their graves if they could see it now. And South street is no better.”
“To the Voicer who says cruise ships don’t use ballast water: you forgot to tell Carnival Cruise Line. Just one of their ships dumps 67,000 gallons of that nasty stuff right off Fort Zach every Tuesday.”
“Kabobs are ‘skewered’ and laws may be ‘skewed.’ Now that we have that straight, comparing current election laws to pandemic election procedures is inapposite. I’m glad we are no longer the laughingstock of the world with hanging and bubbled chads. We’ve come a long way since 2000.”
“In these days of upheaval, across the globe, why can’t the USA open its’ borders to the innumerable people who want to relocate because they have no choice? Hard-working families who want a place to try to piece their lives back together. Many small towns in USA welcome.”
“Anyone one else notice the change on the airport website, the quiet change from 2024 to 2025 for the airport construction completion? Anybody have 2026 on their completion Bingo card?”
“The law states ‘driver must yield to a pedestrian in the crosswalk.’ So, yes, you must stop for a person in a crosswalk. Drivers here don’t know that, hence the signs are helpful.”
“I see some bashing already about Key West’s new city manager. folks, the city went through an extensive vetting process, and the new city manager was chosen fair and square. So, let’s give him a chance by fully cooperating with him and welcoming him warmly into our city, just like you would appreciate it if you were in his shoes.”