“An electric bike is a bike when the driver wants it to be, then a car when it’s convenient. They are different, otherwise the city would not have to regulate their presence on the sidewalks. They are a heavy vehicle that can quickly accelerate, not a regular bike.”
“I love and respect the Key West Police Department. However, I must send a jeer to the officer in a marked car who laid on the horn turning from Greene to Ann tonight when two ladies were simply and legally crossing in the pedestrian crosswalk. Don’t make us look bad here, please.”
“An unvaccinated Floridian spreads two things: disinformation and a preventable disease.”
“To the unobservant writer who claimed the recent harbor turbidity was the result of a cruise ship two weeks prior. The turbidity you noted was the result of strong westerly winds, a natural and common occurrence in the winter. Stop deliberately using misinformation to spread your cruise ship hatred.”
“There’s a group getting signatures to change the way we vote in the Florida Keys. Someone from another district would no longer have influence on who should be my county commissioners. Where can I sign up?”
“The good news! If a local developer isn’t worried about climate change flooding over the Keys, why should you? Think about it!”
“Will the city be making any changes to the powerboat race rules next year so we don’t have Confederate flags, homophobic T-hirts and ‘white lives matter’ T-shirts being sold in our park in the heart of Bahama Village?”
“Soooooo people here will get their panties in a twist over cruise ships but will allow power boats to race all over the waters killing wildlife?”
“No vaccination has ever been perfect. Like an umbrella or sunscreen or a coat are better than no protection against the elements, the vaccine is better than no protection against COVID-19. Difference is umbrella/sunscreen/coat protect only the individual. Vaccine protects yourself, loved ones and the community.”