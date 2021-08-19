“The School Board needs to start practicing what to say to a parent who lost their child from COVID, ‘Gee, we are really sorry, but we did everything possible to prevent students catching the disease, except masking everyone.’ Any answer at all probably won’t go over too well.”
“I hope all of the storms stay weak because something is steering them right at Key West.”
“Please get vaccinated for the frontline workers: the nurses, the doctors and all of the other people who work in the hospitals. They are at a breaking point.”
“Manatees are dying because there aren’t any cruise ships in port to churn up silt, sand, rubble and other organic matter that manatees need to survive. The turbidity from a single cruise ship provides enough silt-plume to feed a hundred manatees. Take a Key West cruise and save a manatee.”
“Vote purple face woman for Fantasy Fest queen.”
“You don’t hear many people around here denying that the sea level is rising like you used to. Now the argument is about what is causing it to happen.”
“Students don’t need masks, they need Kevlar suits!”
“At the super-spreader event in Sturgis, South Dakota, a middle-aged motorcyclist was asked why he refused to be vaccinated: “I am a realist,” he said. Wrong word: he is a fatalist. His flagrantly ignorant decision when combined with similar arguments of others inflicts a preventable harm on our country.”
“Great news that those with COVID diagnosis can receive the monoconal antibody treatment with mild symptoms. This will help people recover faster and minimize the burden on our hospital system. What a relief for those who can’t receive the vaccine — finally proactive treatment prior to hospitalization!”
“Kakostocracy! Thank you for finding the word that describes it to a tee. You are a brilliant linguist and analyzer. I salute you! I will learn how to pronounce it and then what?”
“I just returned from a trip to the mainland. Florida needs to change the license plate motto from ‘Sunshine State’ to ‘Land of Perpetual Road Construction.’”