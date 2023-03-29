“Housing problem is solved! Apparently it’s free to live in your car on South Roosevelt, just find a spot amongst the RVs and other cars.”
“I’m not a prude but, it’s shocking that European women think they have the same rights as men to go topless at the beach. There is a reason that our puritan forefathers emigrated to America. Foreign women need to check their civil rights at the airport when visiting Key West.”
“Many are missing the running flag man. Get well.”
“Check out Caroline Street. On the one side was a beautifully finished restoration that now has to spend tens of thousands of dollars to ‘correct’ features because the builder did not quite follow HARC’s rules. Now look on the other side of the road and see the ‘car port’ that fails to meet city regulations and anything HARC can come up with. Just go figure?”
“Anywhere else in the world, if leaders were told a critical utility is overcapacity and will take years and over $1 billion to upgrade, all growth would stop immediately. Here, our ‘leaders’ are pushing the state to get a few thousand additional homes and advertising for more tourists. Crazy!”
“What beautiful and majestic horses our police department has, they are a great representation of our police department. Maybe they can get the officers who ride them to smile a bit and show some personality — you are in paradise on horseback!”
“Why wasn’t the 200th anniversary of Monroe County celebrated in Marathon, the midway point of Monroe County? Could it be because the county mayor is from Key West?”
“Every penny of collected TDC funds should be redirected to the FKAA to rebuild the transmission main until the 130 miles of pipeline are fully funded and replaced. No new taxes!”
“Locals are always second to the needs of tourism. More hotels, workforce housing or cruise ships; residents come in second. Now it looks like we will not have enough water. How long until locals only get water a few hours a day so hotels and bars have water?”