“As everyone knows, it’s not the length of your ship that matters, but whether you can fit its width in the slip.”
“Why are none of the City Commissioners talking about sea-level rise? It was a top priority in the city-wide survey and strategic plan, but I haven’t heard a peep. Where’s the working group? What’s the plan? Where is the urgency?”
“Homeless people are living on the Key West Golf Club fence line across from Keys Federal. What is the plan when KOTS closes? Is this the entrance we want coming into Key West? Hammocks and tents along U.S. 1?”
“Restaurants on Duval are paying $30,000-a-month rent, and Salute is only paying $9,000?”
“Why in the world would I build an ADU in my backyard for another family to live? This proposal is asinine! I moved to a quiet neighborhood for that reason. I could feasibly have five new ADUs staring into my back yard and I guarantee they’ll all become illegal transient rentals.”
“Is it legal to offer the free car service from Stock Island to Key West if the cars are not handicap accessible? At this time, there are no wheelchair taxis operating in Key West. If a handicap person wants to go to the movies at the Regal Cinema, there is no option for taxi service.”
“The City Manager has ‘no idea’ how Caribe Nautical used city property to tie off a ship? How about notifying them there will be a $100,000 fine and a trespassing arrest of the harbor pilot who trespasses on city property again. It’s city property, not state property.”
“Wake up. Illegal rentals are as American as cherry pie.”
“Why don’t we all leave our nasty electioneering until voting season? Maybe get a hobby because no one cares who you love or hate, you’re just a bore.”
“The Key West Chamber of Commerce has always published a cruise ship schedule in partnership with Caribe Nautical. That schedule had the names of the ships as part of the schedule. Shouldn’t take long to know the length of each scheduled ship. ”
“Pretty simple to put a KWPD officer on the water on cruise ship days and arrest any cruise ship agent who sets foot on our city-owned bollards.”