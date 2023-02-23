“For the love of God, please stop the slow, painful death of Key West! Greed is hell-bent on ruining this town. Government officials, where are you? Do something to stop the carnage before it’s too late.”
“It is much easier to vote than to purchase a ‘killing machine.’ All that is required to vote is to be 18 years old and fill out a little registration form. To purchase a firearm you’ll have to wait another three years and go through a background check and wait three days.”
“‘Brethren’ = ‘brother’ as in ‘One Human Family.’ What’s wrong with that? And why is your college kid not getting a mail-in ballot instead of you spending on a car and gas? And what does it have to do with ‘brethren’ anyway?”
“If guns don’t kill people, then drugs don’t kill people.”
“It is demeaning to the Black community to say they need special considerations to make it easier for them to vote. Or, it is difficult for Black citizens to get and present an ID. Everyone has the same opportunities and abilities to vote.”
“Fact: Not a single container ship has called on Key West in the past five years, and only a handful of very small tankers. For every 100 gallons of ballast water discharged in the marine sanctuary, 99 gallons come from cruise ships.”
“To all you folks complaining about how difficult it is for Blacks and other minorities to vote — how incredibly ignorant do you think they are? Your comments are, at the least, insulting and at the most, cruel and racist.”
“Are you a migrant residing in a red state and want to relocate to a Sanctuary City or a Blue state? If so, then contact Gov. DeSantis’s new $10 million travel agency. Word of warning: the airline flying you to your new destination is a no-bid awardee.”