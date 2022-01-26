“There is no risk of a successful lawsuit in allowing the transient licenses in Truman Annex to expire. The expiration is already part of a former legal settlement and will happen with no involvement from the city. Commissioners will need another excuse to do what their donors tell them.”
“Now that the 99-year lease at Truman Annex passed, the city must put requirements in the lease reserving the housing for the lower-income categories. Single people making $100K don’t need subsidized housing, yet they are eligible under this plan.”
“Great job, Key West Art & Historical Society. Your 200th anniversary exhibit that just opened is a must-see for anyone living in or visiting Key West. Thank you.”
“Key West’s version of affordable housing: Bahama Village homeowners cash out their million-dollar properties and buy a new one here for $300K. With no asset testing, rentals go to wealthy retirees with limited income. Finally, a couple of places rent to people who need them. Here we go again.”
“On Saturday, gas at Key Haven gas station was $3.69. Gas at Key West stations is $4.25. Not cool, Key West gas stations! Your greed is hurting locals.”
“Post rain, there were significant puddles at both ends of the new Bertha Street sidewalk where the new meets the old, including at Atlantic Avenue where water did not make it to the drain. Let’s get this corrected while the contractor is still working there.”
“Wind chimes have been around for hundreds of years. Incessant whining has been around only in modern times.”
“Wow. Less than a week after the referendum and already the plan has changed from 100 parking spots to 180. So much for mitigating traffic impacts in Bahama Village. First promise broken in less than a week. What’s next?”
“At Higgs Beach, I noticed a restaurant there has a window selling to-go drinks people bring back to the beach. I thought alcohol was not allowed on county beaches. Is there anywhere a family can go without being surrounded by drunks? Come on Monroe County. Enforce the law!”