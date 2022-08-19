“Is the city actually going to hire a new manager, or just talk about it until time runs out and only the worst candidate remains?”
“Key West loves ‘crazy;’ ‘mean,’ not so much. If this chime story is true and someone is really maintaining chimes even though they know a neighbor is suffering, then it’s time to vote that special someone off the island. No immunity necklace for this person.”
“To the person who thinks the city should enact rent control: landlords don’t need another reason to convert long-term rentals to vacation rentals.”
“A guy should be able to spend $100 at the bar, $200 on this new cool tattoo and $60 on a bag of weed and still afford rent in Key West, right? Wrong. Get your priorities in order and grow up!”
“Everything Kathleen Parker wrote could be the same for here, just insert Key West to every place she had Charleston written. Our artist, carefree town has changed for the worse in the last three years.”
“Why do businesses think putting up political signs is a good idea? For example, there’s a large sign on a business on North Roosevelt supporting a candidate for mayor . I won’t be going to that restaurant anymore or referring visitors there. Focus on great food, not politics!”
“While our governor runs around the country ranting about the Mexican border at rallies, we are being invaded every day with illegals from Haiti, Cuba and elsewhere. Where are you, Governor? If you can’t stop the illegal caravan in your own state, why should anyone believe you care?”
“Do not post your sign for election on my personal property without my approval and my permission. I will remember who you are and not vote for you. So sorry to say too many signs in my yard without my approval.”
“This season carpet baggers flew down in their private planes capable of paying millions in cash for houses that put many renters on the street. The outrageous proposed pay raises for commissioners and others in City Hall should be paid with surtaxes on these. Locals are not getting one advantage for the inconvenience and loss of their homes. ”