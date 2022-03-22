“The reason the coral is doing well on the pier pilings is because they are not on the bottom being covered with silt. The tides and currents wash away the silt on a daily basis. The silt that is created by the cruise ships covers the coral on our reefs during a falling tide. It falls to the bottom where the coral is and is not washed away.”
“Enough on cruise ships. Start putting your money and effort into one of the many issues that really negatively impact Key West.”
“Here’s real ignorance: Having a complainant taking a universally known saying and misquoting it. The definition of insanity (not ‘ignorance’) is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result. Where ignorance is bliss, ’tis folly to be wise.”
“Voter fraud is exceedingly rare, yet the Florida Legislature has just created a law enforcement agency — informally called the election police — to tackle what Gov. DeSantis has declared is an urgent problem: the roughly 0.000677% of voters suspected of committing voter fraud. What are we, as a society, doing?”
“Gadzooks! Northwest winds 15-25 and the harbor is wall-to-wall turbidity. All the way to the reef! Stop the wind from killing the corals!”
“Doing the same thing over and over expecting a different result is not ignorance — it’s insanity.”