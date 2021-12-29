"Thank you, Fort Zachary for being open on Christmas Day. It and the weather was beautiful!"
"Airport is finally halting new service? Should have been done when people started waiting one hour to exit planes."
"The City still is still allowing New Year's Eve celebrations? Until everyone gets a vaccine we will never return to normal. Why can’t you figure this out?"
"I was very surprised that the Chamber of Commerce overlooked Dr. Jack Norris when handing out awards. All through the pandemic he was out there testing people and making house calls whether they could pay or not and providing information how to stay safe. He is truly our hometown hero."
I admit that I don’t know or remember how the Christmas lights decorating is judged each year, but I think 'Fred the Tree' should win every year. Season greetings to all."
"Thanks for stopping airport flight expansion. Too late for this local whose business has been lost, but at least the safety and health issues of overcrowding will not get worse. Next time let’s not err on the side of government/business greed and choose safety first for locals and guests.
"Stock Island is overcrowded with more development coming. Keep your 'affordable' housing within the city limits of Key West where the jobs are located so workers can bike or walk to work. Keep your problems on your island instead of insisting the county do something."
"Let's face the truth. We could cover every last inch of Key West with affordable housing, and there still won't be enough. A few families will benefit from the proposed construction at Truman Annex, but we all will lose from the loss of park and green space. Vote 'No.'"
"A big gracias to the Gingerbread Man and the Polar Bear entertaining the Conch Trains, trolleys and the hundreds of visitors on the 2800 block of Fogarty Ave. Thank you!"
"Medical ethics require assistance to all persons irrespective of moral or political issues; but, is it time to put those who are endangering public health by refusing vaccines on notice that if they need care they will go to the end of the line, behind the patients who acted responsibly?"
"Saying 'no' to the referendum on workforce housing on the 3.2 acres means Key West won't qualify for state funding to build affordable homes for our community. It's that simple. If you care about our workforce and our community, vote 'yes.'"
"Well, the 6 a.m. and midnight flights have started again. With this airport director the Key West is headed towards a 24 hour airport."