“Key West is more wonderful thanks to people like James. Within an hour after my loss, he met me on his trike to return the phone that I had dropped in Bahama Village. Key West honesty and kindness multiplies. Pay it forward.”
“Thank you to the majority of our commissioners who voted against the absurdly one-sided Pier B bill. It was impossible to read it as anything other than a complete giveaway and utter rejection of the will of the voters of Key West.”
“Why does the city allow pickup trucks with six or seven flags flying, several with vulgar messaging about politicians, to drive around the city and park on Duval Street?”
“So the City Commission pays $200K to a lawyer to negotiate concessions from Pier B. He got them. Then they ignore advice from that attorney and the city attorney and toss a good deal in the trash. A ship of fools.”
“Congratulations, City Commission, you went against the advice of your attorneys. Now instead of fewer ships to Pier B, we will have more, no limits on ship size or number of passengers and no chance to ever bridge Admiral’s Cut.”
“Someone proposed at the City Commission meeting that the 1994 agreement with Pier B is legally unconscionable. An interesting thought and potentially valid legal argument. For now, status quo.”
“The raised sidewalk between the driveways in front of Pizza Hut needs to be painted bright yellow. When traveling into town and making a left into Pizza Hut at night, I just missed slamming into that raised sidewalk. It’s a dangerous obstacle, and I can’t be the only one that has almost hit it.”