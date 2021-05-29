“I agree with the caller about the hotel completely taking over South Beach. Simonton Street Beach is even worse. It’s time for the city to add a requirement to concession leases requiring a minimum of one-third of the waterfront remain free of rental chairs and open to the public.”
“There never were smaller, cleaner, safer ships. It was a ruse to get rid of the ship-borne tourists and all the cosmetic shops and T-shirt shops that they supported.”
“All of these clogged storm drains in town. When will the city clean them? Before or after the next deluge?”
“When will County Commissioners admit affordable workforce housing is not a government problem? It is a business problem that businesses need to solve with decent wages and housing for their employees. Despite record tourism profits, businesses expect government/taxpayer subsidies for labor cost and TDC subsidy for marketing costs.”
“Millions of people died unnecessarily because they were told another big lie that the pandemic was just a bad flu.”
“Tom Lock may be the hero of College Road, thank you. But who is that bicycle rider who picks up trash every day up to Baby’s Coffee and down to Boca Chica Road? It’s me. In 20 years I have only one walking person pick up trash. Help!”
“Saying that COVID-19 has killed over 600,000 in the U.S. is a misstatement. It could have been a contributing factor to one’s death but, in reality, there were several other underlying factors that need to be looked at.”
“Another study regarding Bayshore and Poinciana? Bayshore, a nursing home with 16 beds, has been supported by Monroe County for 60 years and is maintained at a yearly cost in excess of $1.3 million. The BOCC mayor suggested that the county stop financially supporting Bayshore — and then what?”
“Does anybody else miss ‘Beetle Bailey’ and the colorful Sunday comics?”