“So, Key West High School, please help me understand. The stadium is condemned all season long, but we could have the Homecoming parade there? It has been way too packed at the Back Yard. Do better for our kids and the community.”
“Every time you add sand to Higgs Beach, you might as well just dump that sand into the ship channel. Where does the county think the sand goes? It doesn’t evaporate.”
“Contrary to the complainer who wanted his ‘vote back’ because SCS objected to a cruise ship docking to save a passenger’s life, SCS fully supported the Coast Guard’s decision to bring in the ship. SCS stated that it demonstrated the environmental damage sought to be corrected by the referendums.”
“Please stop using foul language to make your point in the media. If your point is valid, you don’t need it.”
“On MSN News, the Florida counties with the highest COVID vaccination percentages were listed. Guess what? Monroe County is No. 3! So, if that many of us have been vaccinated, and if the vaccine works, you can move on and get all paranoid about something else.”
“A few lessons learned from Fantasy Fest. 1) The massive crowds show up without any TDC advertising or the $150,000 grant given to the event organizers; 2) the big events costing the city money were not needed; and 3) the event is a sex party with almost no creativity.”
“The problem with free bus service in Key West is that we are all too good to be seen using it.”
“How many people have to die diving here before someone looks into it? Really it seems every month someone dies.”
“Florida has had the USA’s lowest rate of COVID infections for more than a week. Florida cargo ports are fully operational and accepting ships, while others are backed up for months. Florida is leading the country in employment gains. Where are all the ‘Florida’s governor is a genius signs?’”
“According to the Palm Beach Post, Florida ranked second in COVID-19 deaths in October. The preventable disease has killed at least 4,371 residents since Oct. 1, behind only Texas. For every 100,000 Florida residents, about 20 died in October, a death rate higher than 44 states. Hope November is better.”