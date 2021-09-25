“After deplaning a JetBlue flight the other day and walking half a mile to get to the terminal, I noticed something: Can somebody explain why a Silver plane is parked between a United and JetBlue plane? Getting that Silver plane out of its space is an accident ready to happen. Very poor planning!”
“Hey, Acupuncture Man — you may not be a slave, but you are a fool. Refusing a safe, effective, free vaccine because you dislike the Current Occupant and his cronies is not an effective political statement. Vaccinate so you’re around in 2024. Florida is a swing state. Every vote counts.”
“Why does the City of Key West need to hire an outside law firm to write and probably defend the new anti-cruise ship referendums? The Safer, Cleaner Ships people constantly tell us that they are right. If that’s correct, then why do we need to pay for outside lawyers?”
“Newsflash: COVID is never going to go away. It will morph and change like the flu. You will need a shot every year, like the flu. Are you going to hide in your house, only come out with a mask, never go to an indoor event again? That’s no life.”
“The poor birds that Hackley took pleasure in shooting. He should have stayed home and worked on getting his sewing machine operational.”
“I don’t think you’re unvaccinated because you are afraid of a needle, I think you’re unvaccinated because you don’t understand medical science.”
“Anyone who has a tree that presents a danger to their house, pool, fence or safety should read the following Florida statute ‘163.045 Tree pruning, trimming, or removal on residential property.’”
“Monoclonal antibodies have won the affection of those avoiding a jab in the arm. The treatments use copies of the antibodies that people generate naturally when fighting an infection. The treatments are given at clinics, are hard to administer and costly and may not work! Take the vaccine!”
“I wonder if Hackley shoots those ducks while they are flying?”
“Figures released by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services show that in Florida, the number of hospitalizations statewide have dropped by 38% in September.”
“Our city’s commissioners must guard against the influence from a small segment of our community who rail against events like Fantasy Fest every year but now use COVID-19 to promote their personal agenda.”