“The airport is buckling under the overload.”
“The large segment of locally born and raised people who brag about never using turn signals are the same ones complaining about traffic congestion and backups.”
“You know someone is lying when they claim others are making $4,000 a month in unemployment and food stamps. Stop basing your beliefs on political dogma and educate yourself on those programs before making a fool of yourself in public.”
“Cruise ships are not causing damage to the coral. Grant money causes damage to the coral. The bigger the grants, the bigger the imagined damage.”
“Marinas already offer pump-outs and have programs in place requiring them. The problem is boats on mooring balls or simply with dropped anchor in all areas of the Keys. The city and county need to act responsibly to establish a meaningful pump-out program that includes consequences for not complying.”
“What rational, cogent reasons could cause 14 Republican congressman to vote against Juneteenth being designated as a federal holiday? Citizens can discern the difference between the people’s overthrow of a foreign government in order to rule themselves (July 4), and the abolishment of slavery of Blacks (June 19).”
“There have been many faded ‘Now Hiring’ signs plastered all over the Keys for years. People come here to party, not work.”
“Let’s go over this again. If you’re driving along and see a long line of cars behind you, either pull over (for just 60 seconds) or step on it!”