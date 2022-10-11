“There are several software programs that automatically scan the web to locate unlicensed transient rentals, and can automatically send violation notices. Monroe County used them successfully. Why is the city refusing to use them? It would increase housing stock, and pay for itself with violation fines.”
“What, there’s a McDonald’s coming to Duval and Greene streets?”
“This is the Sunshine State. We should be using a lot more of that sunshine to produce our energy. My pocketbook can’t stand these natural gas prices.”
“The vote by mail ballots have been sent out — your job as a voter is to do your homework especially as to judges (retained in office or not?) and the three constitutional amendments and one referendum. Get the advice of neighbors and friends — don’t fail to vote!”
“Let us hope, for the public good, that the vetting of City Manager candidates includes a criminal history search.”
“The itsy-bitsy spiders built the island out, the rains will come down and wipe it all out. Just a matter of time and all of these new units that are manipulated to create affordable housing will be gone. People will not leave as required and will think ‘I will be OK’ and then it will be the Big One and they won’t be. Not if, but when.”
“Another citizen survey regarding Mallory Square, named, in part, for racist and traitor Stephen Mallory. We also have a building in Bayview Park, a gift in 1924 from the United Daughters of the Confederacy, Stephen Mallory chapter. Isn’t it time to jettison all tributes to the haters?”