“From what I saw, the volunteer Brewfest organizers upheld their stated COVID plans. They modified check-in procedures to minimize crowds. Volunteers were masked during the event. Hand sanitizer and signs requesting social distancing were at the entrance and at each tasting table.”
“Kids have been coughing and sneezing next to each other, unmasked, since Cain and Abel were tots. COVID-19 poses virtually no risk to kids. Masking in schools is for the adults around them who won’t get vaxxed. If adults would be adults then kids could be kids again. Get vaxxed.”
“The same business owners that have been waging a war against immigrants and chanting ‘build a wall’ are now reaping what they sow with lack of employees. When you hate the very people who want to work, this is what you get.”
“The Voicer claiming airplanes are perpendicular (or, lined up in a single line, facing the terminal) is a bold-faced lie. I fly into/out of EYW at least once a month and that’s just simply not the case.”
“The unvaccinated are just stretching out this torture.”
“Those who voted for cutting off the cruise ship revenue should be paying this tax increase for all of us. Next comes the reduction in services. No more shiny new fire engines in Key West. Gone is our 1A fire protection rating and road repair.”
“The effectiveness of vaccines diminish with time. The Pfizer vaccine was only 72% effective at four months. It is not surprising that vaccinated people are catching COVID, but rarely hospitalized. This is not a rational argument to not be vaccinated.”
“To the Voicer who complained about Brewfest: do you have the same complaint about Womenfest? It occurred on the same weekend as Brewfest. There were plenty of maskless, non-social-distancing photos with this group as well. If you chastise one group, why not chastise them all? ”
“Let me see if I understand this. Record number of tourists at the airport, hotel occupancy averages 80% and that equals property tax being raised? Time to vote out the scammers!”
“Here’s a question I’d like an answer to: the COVID-19 virus was man-made. Yes or No.”