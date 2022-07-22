“Every County Commissioner ran on claiming to understand we have a housing crisis. What do they do? Raise taxes on non-homesteaded properties! When your rent goes up, you know who to thank. Outrageous that you couldn’t lower taxes and have the nerve to raise them in these times.”
“Have to wonder what that 1953 ‘Master Plan’ for Key West looked like.”
“The Parental Rights Bill does not prohibit classroom discussion of gender, etc. It prohibits instruction, not discussion. An earlier draft said discussion and was changed to instruction. A deliberate and intentional revision. Diverse families are welcome. Sex education for children who still believe in the Tooth Fairy is not.”
“Yes, smokers are addicted. No, a huge percentage do not die of smoking related illness. A huge percentage of lung cancer/COPD victims are smokers. That’s the stat you hear. It’s about 15% of smokers who develop one or the other.”
“I don’t care about the cruise ships in principle, but having visited many small port towns in the U.S. and Europe it is absolutely true that those without cruise ships are cleaner, friendlier and have higher quality retail. Cruise stops cater to the least-common denominator.”
“What is the most dangerous place in our country? Answer: our schools.”
“It seems obvious from the special meeting false start that there is a disconnect between city departments. The department that continually loses directors seems to be facing an uphill battle against the other one. Does the commission have any interest in getting to the bottom of it?”
“On the front page of the paper, property values continue to skyrocket. Then why do the county commissioners need to raise our property taxes?”