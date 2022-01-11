“Kudos to the students writing articles! They are well written and very informative — I look forward to them every week.”
“Is the city going to wait until someone gets killed by an e-bike on the sidewalk before they realize that e-bikes do not belong on the sidewalk? There is no possible way they can stop quickly at the speeds they’re traveling.”
“Sad, but I find myself saying ‘you can’t fix stupid’ with increased frequency these days.”
“One small cruise ship in past two weeks. All passengers and crew vaccinated/tested. Monroe County and KW COVID cases exploding. Please focus your anger on the real causes: air and drive-in tourists.”
“Now an American Airlines flight from Miami has landed at the Key West Airport at 3:30 a.m.”
“How dare the City of Key West proudly report the events of NYE. You have continually turned a blind eye, put the local residents’ health in jeopardy, thrown our minuscule health care system into further overload, burdened our first responders, all in the name of money.”
“If I contract COVID on my cruise, can I get buried at sea?”
“How much longer is the city going to allow outdoor tables that block sidewalks from allowing wheelchairs to pass? You use ADA as an excuse to replace sidewalks and cut down trees, but then let tables block wheelchair access. Will it take a lawsuit?”
“One road in, one road out. Cameras everywhere. Duh!”
“Can the city either remove the school lights at Grace Lutheran or enforce them? I am tired of almost being rear-ended or otherwise hit and cut off trying to abide by the school lights as other cars race around me, honk their horns and completely disregarded the law.”
“Both the vaccinated and unvaccinated can catch and spread omicron. The unvaccinated pose no more risk to the public than the vaccinated. Researchers at Johns Hopkins say that omicron gives immunity to delta, just as cow pox gave us immunity from small pox.”
“Natural immunity is fine if you survive and acquire it; 830,000-plus Americans never got there.”