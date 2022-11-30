“Some Voicers get it. Instead of an expensive mega-battle to bridge Admiral’s Cut that would benefit no one, we need to focus on places a bridge will actually improve safety and help our residents. Forget the Cut! Bridge The Triangle!”
“Service people, please stop addressing older females as ‘young lady.’ It’s meant to be cute, but it strikes many of us as condescending and even ageist. I know I’m old, you know I’m old, let’s both embrace reality.”
“The New York Times has been reporting a daily count of new COVID cases of more than 400,000. It is still with us, along with various other flu viruses. With all the holiday gatherings, parties, etc., each one is a spreader and New Years’ Eve can be the super-spreader. I know it is a pain, but masking may prevent the hassle of days of illness.”
“Monroe County now seeks another ‘one penny’ sales tax increase (1%) — just so you know, that’s one penny per dollar spent on clothes, cars and a myriad of other items. If passed, there will be a 2% county sales tax or $2 on every $100 purchase.”
“The state laws governing the use of bed tax need to be changed to allow the use of the money for flood-mitigation projects. Florida is almost surrounded by water, and Monroe County is hardly the only county facing see-level challenges.”
“The confusing HAWK traffic lights on the North Roosevelt racetrack haven’t killed enough people yet to trigger any official attention.”
“It makes me ill to read the number of people flying into Key West. I spent four months a year there for 26 years, but the last couple were not fun. Too much like Orlando and Cancun. Get out while you can. Glad I’ve moved on.”
“I press the button every morning and you stand up, put your right hand over your heart and sing the national anthem. Obey this command or you’re not a patriot. Just sayin’.”
“Thank you, Keys Energy, for the new street lights on 10th Street. Much appreciated!”
“If the mayor wanted to serve all of the people in her city, she would focus on repairing the many streets with potholes rather than her exorbitant vision of redeveloping Roosevelt Boulevard and Searstown. The city does not own that property and there is no justification to purchasing it! Come on, Mayor, serve the city and not out-of-town investors.”