“One key requirement for the Diesel Plant redevelopment needs to be no outdoor music of any kind. None at all, ever. Bahama Village is already dealing with new loud music venues on Petronia, please don’t create another one.”
“People are not the problem, too many people at once is the congestion we don’t need. We are past carrying capacity now.”
“The first two cruise ship referenda were about protecting our island and its one human family from being exposed to the wretched masses yearning to be free. The third question was a meaningless “feel good” for those who do not understand ships.”
“Mask mandates on cruise ships terminated. Just heard an airline did the same. All need to follow. Time for personal responsibility.”
“Let’s Reimagine Key West honestly. No cruise ship revenue, illegal ordinances bringing huge legal fees and lawsuits, protesting tourists — it’s not hard to reimagine massive tax increases.”
“Gov. DeSantis, a potential presidential candidate, asking, with a sigh and total disdain, college students at a press conference to take off their masks, and calling the wearing both ‘theater’ and ‘ridiculous.’ Isn’t it weakness, not toughness, to direct personal insults at students whom he knew couldn’t fight back?”
“You may not be sure whether hate crimes are on the rise, but the FBI statistics are clear. This past year, hate crimes rose 6% over the year before, and have been on the rise for more than a decade.”
“If you’re bothered by the sounds of yard and home maintenance, construction and (good grief!) pool equipment, then you need a new island, or a farm or somewhere without near neighbors. Adding clanging chimes to the mix is gratuitous noise pollution. Make a positive contribution or take your gripes elsewhere.”