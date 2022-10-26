“Thank you, Zombies. I enjoyed every scary one of you rolling past.”
“The TDC’s Key West District Advisory Council (DAC) correctly denied Craig Cates’s request for $150,000 in public funds for a March 2023 amphitheater concert. County commissioners cavalierly and erroneously reversed the DAC’s decision without a candid, non-partisan analysis.”
“Thank you, Key West Police Department and city for letting the Zombie Bike Ride overtake the streets of Key West for a few hours. By way of the numbers of participants and spectators, it was a super event for young ‘n’ old. Thank you again.”
“Is the Zombie ride a city-sanctioned event? Who pays for the increased police presence? I saw three zombies crash and fall, definitely some injuries involved. Drinking and driving is encouraged it seems.”
“Let me get this straight: County refuses to move the bicentennial celebration to July 2 because ‘it’s too hot then for an outdoor event,’ but county officials will gladly promote July 4th firework displays to celebrate our nation’s birthday the same week? For shame!”
“Could the city find money to repave all our Key West streets? I think I lost my kidney on South Street. And maybe throw in a couple of sidewalks.”
“Given the challenges with affordable housing and the inflation rate, I’m disappointed the county approved $150K for a party for a few. Especially since the old boys club rammed it through. I hope the public sees the return on investment for this.”
“To the Voicer who thinks all Zombie bike riders are drunks, spewing garbage and holding you hostage, you gotta be kidding. This event is now a tradition that lets our citizens express their creativity, get out for a little fresh air and brings the whole family to the party. Please, just chill.”
“The Zombie Bike Ride is one of the few family-friendly experiences of Fantasy Fest. It does disrupt traffic, but it is for a two- to three-hour time slot on a Sunday evening. It is a blast to ride along with other zombies — give it a whirl!”