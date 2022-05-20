“I’m salivating at the idea of building an ADU in my backyard. No fees, no variances, no parking/set back/impervious surface rules. I’ll rent it for $3,000 per week because there is no way the city can enforce their supposed requirements. Airbnb, here I come.”
“Once again, to the ‘One less car’ morning crew: You actually do have to obey the rules of the road; stop signs mean stop. Stay in your lane. Fort Zach is not your personal bike trail. You are giving bicyclists a bad name with your entitled attitude.”
“What a surprise, the referendum is being completely ignored by Pier B. As long as the city continues kowtowing to them, the residents are being ignored, again. If the commissioners don’t grow a backbone, they all need to resign immediately. Do your job!”
“Key West absolutely can do something about illegal rentals; they simply chose not to. Marathon publishes which house actually is a legal rental, that’s a step. Fine the tourist who rents an illegal rental, that will change behaviors very quickly.”
“Lights on S. Roosevelt Boulevard would need to be turtle friendly. Not to mention some of us enjoy the natural light during the pre-dawn hours. Folks may alternatively choose to use better flashlights to avoid hazards on the promenade.”
“I watched a beautiful, healthy mahogany tree being taken down and asked how they got a permit. Turns out, as of May 1 you can chop down every tree on your property per our governor. But when it comes to personal health issues, not your decision.”
“The city hasn’t shut down the illegal transient rental across the street from me. I’m sure they’ll approve the ‘affordable ADU’ that they will most certainly give him. Now I get two illegal rentals on the same lot.”
“South Roosevelt after dark is an accident waiting to happen. High street lighting in the dark zone may confuse the turtles. Can we consider low height lighting along the seawall in this area.”
“No discrimination based on immigration status? It’s illegal to hire people not legally in the country: businesses are open to prosecution if they hire people without Social Security numbers. The cost of living exceeds local wages and the City Commission is supporting illegal hiring to make it worse?”