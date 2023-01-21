“It was crazy to watch all but one City Commissioner vote against setting aside more affordable housing. Remarkable how much they talk about finding solutions, but vote no when they get one. ”
“My wife and I have visited Key West dozens of times, but since 2019 us middle-class folks have been priced out. Our favorite place on earth is now only for the wealthy. Our hearts ache for all Key Westers.”
“I’ve heard that the flaming tourist diving act is adding sharks. Can’t wait.”
“Neighborhoods have just become investments. It does not matter what you pay as long as you can cover costs? I think the people who look at Key West homes as a money-making business, forgetting that it is a nice place to live move on, you say?”
“So good to see the full January schedule for cruise ships. Great to see the beautiful ships in town and the boost to downtown businesses and attractions. Also the great cash flow into the City treasury. Keep it up!”
“Why can’t the Margaret Street cemetery gate be left open to pedestrians and cyclists in the daytime? I find that walking or biking down Olivia Street is very unsafe as is Angela Street when cars are involved. Open the gate, please.”
“So a tourist gets a minor burn at Sunset Celebration and the city bans fire acts, that have been a staple at sunset for as long as I can remember, immediately without discussion. Meanwhile, we are kicking the can down the road on regulating or even banning electric bicycles.”
“Inflation in Key West! The Key West Golf Course has raised their fees for long-term lessees who play before 9 a.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays from approximately $70 to $100. A 40% increase! Just about every player on the course at these times is a senior citizen.”
“Why were taxi licenses restricted in the first place? Don’t we want competition to lower prices and improve service? Restrictions just line the pockets of a few and keep fares high. These high fares are what enable rideshare drivers to come down from Miami and make a living instead of our locals.”