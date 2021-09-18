“I’m confused! I thought that Fantasy Fest has been canceled but we are still advertising on the radio every day that the event is still going on. It doesn’t make sense!”
“Thank you, Key West Firehouse Museum, for a beautiful 20th anniversary ceremony for 9/11. Sad that there were not many citizens in attendance. Remember when people said ‘never forget,’ yet it looks like as the years go by people are forgetting.”
“If you claim election fraud every time you lose, but everything is hunky-dory when you win, you just make yourself look foolish.”
“At this point I’m done trying to reason with people who insist on going unvaccinated and instead just protect myself from them. But I will be sure to comment on your family’s GoFundMe when your medical bills bankrupt them.”
“With all the talk about affordable housing, why are there so many empty properties? What’s going on with St. Bede’s or the large houses on Rivera along Flagler?”
“You know in your heart you’re refusing vaccination either because you’re chicken or you hate taking orders. If you’re chicken, then man up. Be as brave as a kindergartener getting shots for school. If you’re obstinate, then get over yourself.”
“To the County Commission, increasing the average speed for traffic on U.S. 1 is easy. Just raise the speed limit along certain stretches such as Boca Chica to 100 mph. This will easily raise the average enough to bring in more building permits and more hotels. Problem solved.”