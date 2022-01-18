“I will vote ‘No’ on the city referendum. The city is full of empty promises and this will never be an affordable housing project by any definition. The city will fill our waterfront with commercial space and luxury housing. The city already has plenty of work that needs to be done just to clean up and repair our existing structures.”
“I can just hear the inherent racism and classism in the objections to the housing project proposed for Bahama Village’s 3.2 acres. I live in the neighborhood and I enthusiastically voted ‘Yes.’ Go and do likewise.”
“How can folks own their homes on the 3.2 acres affordable housing while the city continues to retain ownership of the land. This whole deal sounds fishy.”
“So, felony arson, conspiracy to destroy government property, littering, violating open burn laws, and most important, failure to tip your bartender. Karma will get even!”
“Did you know a single person can make $99,000 a year and be eligible for the ‘affordable housing’ at Truman Waterfront. Look it up. Did you know the City Commissioner for that area voted against the developer awarded the project? It’s true. Vote ‘No.’ There are too many unanswered questions.”
“If the city welcomes record numbers of tourists, the city should provide COVID testing. The tourists are bogging down our health care system for their COVID tests to return home or return to work after their vacation. Locals are getting squeezed out of needed healthcare. That’s not right.”
“Whether or not you’re at a restaurant or bar, no dogs or other live animals are permitted inside, with a couple of exceptions. For restaurants, this prohibition comes from the FDA’s Food Code of 2017, as adopted in Florida and needs to be enforced!”
“I agree with the other commentator: if the city is going to renew the transient rentals licenses at the Shipyard, then they will not be getting my vote for the affordable housing project on the ballot.”
“Wind chimes have been around for hundreds of years. Incessant whining has been around only in modern times.”