“With the city ready to begin negotiations over the new Coffee Butler Amp contract, I have a couple of questions: 1) What happened to the plan that there would be only one big event per month that was not to exceed 10 p.m. that the citizens were told about? 2) What about letting local entities bid for the new contract so more of the profits stay in Key West?”

“The Board of the Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority is out of control. Benefits for life for employees and their spouses? Give me a break.”