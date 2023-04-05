“With the city ready to begin negotiations over the new Coffee Butler Amp contract, I have a couple of questions: 1) What happened to the plan that there would be only one big event per month that was not to exceed 10 p.m. that the citizens were told about? 2) What about letting local entities bid for the new contract so more of the profits stay in Key West?”
“The Board of the Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority is out of control. Benefits for life for employees and their spouses? Give me a break.”
“Woohoo! I’ve heard of all the people having birthdays listed on Page 2A, except four. That’s my best score!”
“Do Keys schools hold active shooter drills?”
“[A charter business] has ruined Marvin Key with commercial ventures, the smell of frying oil and discarded remains of fish carcasses in the nearby mangroves. Last week there were four large lemon sharks circling through the anchorage and swimmers relentlessly. It is irresponsible greed that will lead to another bite.”
“Grumble, grumble. No April Fool’s edition.”
“There seems to be a question of what is a bicycle. An e-bike with a throttle that can travel 30 mph without peddling is an electric motor scooter, not a bicycle, and it should not be on a sidewalk with pedestrians and or bicycles.”
“The article on seating fees in restaurants revealed a wonderful truth — not a single restaurant on the burgeoning Petronia Street corridor was on the list! Working with the neighborhood, these establishments have tried to respect both the laws and their community. Well done! I know where I will dine.”
“Climbing the ladder requires extreme skill, courage, finesse and a million dollars to change the law.”
“To whomever seems to be getting lost on the Greenway, the Siedenberg crossing is actually a water portage.”
“Congratulations to the City of Key West for citing bars and restaurants that overbook their spaces. The city should also curtail these business owners’ deafening noise pollution (which some folks call music).”