“Nothing like feeling appreciated during Nurses Week when LKMC Administration hands you a package of powdered donuts with a note attached that reads: ‘We DONUT know what we would do without you!’”
“Moving into the new workforce housing on College Road, I planned to commute downtown. I now understand that the bus will be cancelled and replaced with a ‘workforce express’ that doesn’t go near my new ‘workforce’ home. What are we doing? Do people making these decisions even use the bus?”
“Funny how people become noisy Poinciana fans only after they clear their personal yards for a pool. Tree removal for me, but not for thee.”
“Can the vacation rental on the dead end 300 block of Louisa please tell your guests and contractors to stop parking on the sidewalk. The sidewalk is a walkway to the park, and my aunt in a wheelchair shouldn’t have to go into the street to get by. Please stop!”
“The wealthy (Whitehead, Lowe, Curry, Tift) have always been here in Key West even 200 years ago.”
“The rendering of the airport is disgusting — we are not a big city. I read that the airport is projecting a continuum of ‘robust performance for 2023’ — but what about the following years? This is a monstrosity for our island home. What a shame.”
“Speaking of derelict boats, why has a cabin cruiser been sitting off North Roosevelt across from the Chevy dealer for over three years now. How much damage to the bay bottom has this boat caused?”
“To tell you the truth, I think water is tasteless. This is why I chose other drinks if given a choice. However, I can’t understand why so many folks drink bottled and expensive water, over our tap water provided by FKAA.”
“Who are these people who move to Florida, then complain about palm trees? If you want a big, shady tree canopy, then live someplace with a big, shady tree canopy. Stop trying to make Florida/Key West wherever it is you left.”
“I am blown away by the number of trees that are going to be removed when the city redoes United Street to add bike lanes. I’ve ridden my bike on United for 30 years without a problem. Shame on our city for putting mature shade trees last.”