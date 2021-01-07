“In 1923, the Key West Electric Company reported that 1,708,615 passengers rode the street cars in 1922. That equaled about 95 rides during the year for every person in the city. Now the Duval Loop goes around Duval Street and runs empty. Let’s bring back the trolley.”
“Just read in the Voice all the complaints about tourists and the TDC. With all the new hotels that have been built with rooms to fill, which also creates jobs, tourism is big business. The major desire is to have quality tourists who won’t trash the island and respect the environment. So how do you change the quality of the visitor?”
“Is there anything the city can do to revoke the liquor license(s) of bar and restaurant owner(s) who defy curfews and cater to mask debaters? We need to clean house somehow.”
“Been visiting lovely Key West one or twice a year for past 15 years. I hate reading all the ‘anti-tourist’ comments! Not all tourists are trouble. Some of us love Key West as much as you do.”
“Can we please get information from our Department of Health on COVID-19 vaccinations? Is there a registration portal yet? Multiple counties across state appear to be significantly further along. Come on, let’s get this going.”
“Key West locals can not avoid unmasked tourists. Tried walking on the beach, no masks. Sidewalks, no mask. Grocery store, no masks. At work the tourist refuse to wear masks. What is the mayor doing to protect residents? Not a darn thing.”
“I am an 88-year-old resident of Key West and can not find any info about receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. I am not trying to jump ahead of anyone, but I would like to know who, where and when elderly people can get the vaccine. Is there a list or place to call to register?”
“If we are to stop the spread of the virus, we must stop bringing friends and relatives from up north down to visit us.”
“Rapid COVID-19 tests are not completely reliable. Is the commission considering funding these tests? If so, you will be putting a lot of COVID-19 positive people back to work based upon an inaccurate test result. Please do some research, discuss with medical professionals before using these tests.”
“Enjoyed Pru Sowers’ account on the failure of the Duval Street curfew protest. Smiled at phrases like ‘young men, many beefy’ and the description of the woman protester who was ‘deposited unharmed and un-ticketed’ on the sidewalk by the police. Congratulations to Key West’s finest.”
“That local business owner was wrong. Sadly, the fine will either disappear or won’t be high enough to make a difference. Maybe in five to eight days ‘karma’ will get him and then he will then pay an appropriate penalty.”
“Defund tourism.”