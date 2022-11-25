“The HAWK lights on the boulevard doesn’t work to keep pedestrians and cyclists safe. Drivers don’t understand them. Reprogram to stay solid red for enough time to cross the street. Problem solved.”
“Fear of cruise ship visitors using an Admiral’s Cut bridge to overrun waterfront park seems excessive. They are only here a few hours on limited days and history shows most will go straight to Duval instead of getting cooked on a 40-foot wide tarmac under the noon sun with no booze or trinkets to buy.”
“Someone should ask city staff how they feel about how the city is run. You might find that they agree with the mayor.”
“I fully agree with the Voicer who is moving out of Key West because it has lost what many of us came for. It truly has been turned into a parking lot. Although the toothpaste is out of the tube, what can the city commissioners and citizens do to mitigate any more damage?”
“Have to laugh when some egotist claims to speak for all locals.”
“Bridging Admiral’s Cut will not benefit the taxpaying residents of Key West but will increase wear and tear on public property. It’s a giveaway to cruise passengers that even the cruise pier operator opposes. It’s a dumb idea. Don’t do it.”
“New York Times columnist Paul Krugman is not a bastion of conservative ideals. Yet, to fine-tune his outlook on the economy, he ‘discussed this issue with several economists.’ My gosh, respect for alternative views in order to formulate one’s opinion, from a liberal. ”