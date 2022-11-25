“The HAWK lights on the boulevard doesn’t work to keep pedestrians and cyclists safe. Drivers don’t understand them. Reprogram to stay solid red for enough time to cross the street. Problem solved.”

“Fear of cruise ship visitors using an Admiral’s Cut bridge to overrun waterfront park seems excessive. They are only here a few hours on limited days and history shows most will go straight to Duval instead of getting cooked on a 40-foot wide tarmac under the noon sun with no booze or trinkets to buy.”