“Being homeless, about the only place I can afford to drink is on the streets. So glad it’s legal. I can now day drink without looking over my shoulder.”
“Another mutation due to the irresponsible and selfish. City and county leaders need to be strong and enact laws that place the unvaccinated residents at home only, hotel check in requires vaccination, inbound flights same. Enough of your reasons and conspiracy theories from Facebook!”
“Published objections to the cruise ship referendums do not appear to be random or reflective of the majority of Key West voters. The city should pass the ordinances incorporating the overwhelming determinations of the local citizenry before the state usurps home rule to accommodate a vocal corporate minority.”
“Protect the waterfront public access and views. Say ‘No’ to the proposed rezoning of the Key West Bight.”
“Most of the streets in Key West are relatively safe to ride a bike or an electric scooter or whatever. But I wouldn’t, and wouldn’t advise anybody, to ride a bike or an electric scooter on North or South Roosevelt boulevards.”
“Did mothers stop telling their children ‘don’t walk behind cars that are backing up, the drivers can’t see you?’”
“Can we please go back to the way we got parking passes in the past? For starters, you have to be a computer wizard to upload all the items they want. Then after you pay, they don’t send the sticker. They double the price. Who do we thank for this? What a disaster!”
“How is it that the Key West City Cemetery continues to use extremely noisy, gas-powered blowers and weed whackers that make an obnoxious early morning racket every week? Our city seems to spend money freely on many much more expensive items than a new set of battery-powered equipment might cost.”
“The truth is usually a lot more boring than the conspiracy theories, but it is still the truth.”
“Handfuls of Cubans are captured at sea by the U.S. Coast Guard at great expense and sent back to Cuba. Meanwhile, tens of thousands of immigrants simply pay the cartels, walk across the border and are flown by U.S. authorities to cities like New York. Does this make sense?”
“The city’s inability to sign a COVID-19 agreement with the cruise ships is squarely the fault of the Safer Cleaner Ships organization and its antitourism efforts. It is not, as their treasurer said, a failure upon our city management.”