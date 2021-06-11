“Coconut telegraph says that the delta variant is in Key West, making its way through the hospitality community. I’ve been vaccinated so have gone to local outdoor restaurants. I just came down with my first illness in 20 months. Where do we go to get tested? Is the Health Department doing anything?”
“Word on the street is that Stock Island homeowners with wooden power poles on their property will be charged for replacing them with cement poles, at the cost of $6,000. Why wouldn’t that be the responsibility of Keys Energy? It’s their pole.”
“Regarding our under-equipped police force: two horses, a boat and motorcycles — they need to add an Apache helicopter, C-130 gunship and Puff the Magic Dragon.”
“I have heard the one about the money-grubbing mass tourism dinosaurs who have always had their way. The ending may not what you wished for, but now it will not be driven solely by greed. The pandemic is your asteroid, deal with it. Good luck with the surgery, Abby Normal.”
“ ‘2013-256. Be it resolved by the City Commission of the City of Key West that the Key West Housing Authority is hereby encouraged to...develop and construct an assisted and independent living facility at Poinciana Plaza.’ Tell me again why the county should pay the bills?”
“The city needs to start pulling business licenses for those who do not pay their workers the fair rate they deserve.”
“Why do people believe the Big Lie? Because they listen to the radio that repeats it hundreds of times a day. I guess somebody is making money from it.”