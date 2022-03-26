“Recent submissions correcting an inaccurate famous quote was criticized by a Neanderthal who said ‘Ignorance, insanity — does it really matter.’ I guess not — if you don’t care about accuracy and if historical quotes or sayings are what you vaguely remember and not what was actually said.”
“Pharmaceutical companies made record profits in 2021 from vaccines that public money largely funded because those same companies said they need that monetary help. Ongoing meds are what they invest in, not one-offs. Tax them! Then bolster public health with single payer. Profits out, trust back!”
“As a legal vacation home renter, taking my license won’t change anything. I just won’t travel as much and stay home.”
“Healthy corals propagate underneath Mallory dock because of good water quality and shade, regardless of the cruise ships. High water temps and excess nitrogen weaken coral. Coral doesn’t grow well on sandy bottoms; if it did, the entire Keys would be a coral bottom. It attaches to a hard structure.”
“Very right and fitting that we have a cruise ship in port on the 200th anniversary of LCDR Perry planting the U.S. flag at what is now Mallory Pier site. Key West has been and always will be a vital seaport. Thanks to all who made this possible.”
“I guess that the answer is to just be ready for anything when approaching a marked crosswalk on Roosevelt.”