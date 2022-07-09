“Spectacular fireworks! This is a gift for the entire community and only happens because of hard work by the Rotary Club. A huge thank you to the Rotarians!”
“The City Commission did not ‘bend to the will of SCS regarding Pier B.’ They honored the votes of a super majority of the voters they represent. Thank you to the city for respecting our votes. ”
“Is it true that the city has a law against the foul language and graphic descriptions of sex acts in so many store windows on Duval? It’s embarrassing and a slap in the face to visitors.”
“Why do some fitness instructors think we are fascinated by endless stories about their personal life, pets, kids, etc.? Please be professional, we’re here to learn about staying fit and healthy!”
“We do have a ‘man problem.’ Young men are being indoctrinated by what’s happening around them. Guns, games and, if you listen to Tucker Carlson, it’s women lecturing them and oh, yes, weed. Children of that age group have no business having access to weapons of war.”
“Oh boy, here they go again. Crying about ‘tarpon sandwiches.’ Everyone knows the ships are more important. Again, go fish somewhere else.”
“Was I dreaming or did the city just raise the rent on accessory units from $900 a month to $1,600 a month? The same commissioners who run on affordable housing being their top priority? Thanks to the two who voted ‘no.’ ”
“If a man fathers a child, then he is obligated to pay child support as the consequence of his choice to have sex. Yet people are outraged if a woman can’t undo the results of the same deed any time before giving birth. ”