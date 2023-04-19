“While out in public, we now need to fear being caught in the crossfire between good guys and bad guys.”
“I’m glad the state is speaking out about the water crisis we have and the fact that county commissioners are doing nothing to hold FKAA accountable. They also keep building and keep advertising for more tourists. This is a crisis. Act like it before the state does it for you.”
“Key West is a vibrant arts and entertainment community. The home of pirates, sailors, musicians, writers and explorers. This is a 24/7 party town. The old farts who came here for peace and quiet are on the wrong island.”
“Why aren’t beaches closed here when they have unsafe levels of fecal bacteria? Right now Smathers, Higgs, South Beach and Bahia Honda all have poor ratings from the state. Why aren’t visitors and locals warned?”
“Anyone engaged in the perception/reality debate should see the Japanese film ‘Rashomon’ (1950) before posting again.”
“How is it possible that our Post Office has no stamps? Since December, there have been shortages of U.S. postage stamps at our branch office in the Winn-Dixie plaza. Isn’t that like running a gas station but having no gas to sell?”
“If the board and staff of FKAA paid less attention to their staff benefits and more time fixing our water system, we won’t need the South Florida Water Control District to offer their expertise. Since FKAA cannot do the job, let’s bring in someone who can.”
“Florida’s efforts to sanitize the writings of past generations inflicts a heavy cost on both literacy and aesthetics. Censorship cannot alter history — books constitute the record of humanity’s journey — warts and all. We elect to read books and plays — not because they don’t offend, but because they entertain, inspire and educate.”
“Most Duval Street owners take pride in their properties. There is a property in the 200 block takes up about half the block that has been abandoned for close to three years. No lighting or fresh paint, just a rundown, neglected eyesore. A poor image for Key West and Duval Street. Can Code help to bring some closure to this?”
“New model pickups are just too big. Too big for our streets and parking spaces. Too tall to see if there is anyone or thing in front of the grill. Best yet: nine out of 10 times the bed of the truck is empty.”