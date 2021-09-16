“Are parents’ rights really more important than kids lives?”
“Why is local government raising taxes when, according to the paper, they are giving $2 million to non-profits? Why are taxpayer’s taxes supporting non-profit organizations? Nothing against the non-profits, but really?”
“It’s so easy for you to pick on the governor for his mask rule. Just think, he was trying to keep the government out of telling you what to do and leaving the choice up the parents, the way it should be.”
“Just a reminder to the 80% of residents who want mandatory masks in schools to remember this when it’s time to vote. Most of these board members have been on the board longer than your kids have been alive.”
“You know in your heart you’re refusing vaccination either because you’re chicken or you hate taking orders. If you’re chicken, then man up. Be as brave as a kindergartener getting shots for school. If you’re obstinate, then get over yourself.”
“Our state government has announced that it wants to follow Texas in curtailing abortion rights — and, in so doing, empower belligerent Floridians to enforce this regressive new reality by encouraging them to turn against, and turn in, one another to ensure their monetary punishment of $10,000. That is uncivilized.”
“I can, and have, cited multiple studies that show that natural immunity is better and lasts longer than the vaccine. Can you mandatory vaxers cite one scientific study that disputes that? Vaxed people are still getting COVID, so how does it change anything for those of you who are vaxed if I chose to rely on my natural immunity?”
“The governor cannot keep Floridians ‘safe.’ He can’t look both ways before you cross the street. He can make vaccines as free and easy as looking both ways. Failure to get one is like walking into traffic without looking. The accident you cause affects you and others. Just get jabbed.”