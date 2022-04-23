“You cannot legislate for good taste. Our city should focus on the public safety, health and welfare of its citizens.”
“Let’s make the Fantasy Zone family-friendly and set a 10 p.m. curfew for New Year’s Eve. Tourist families would flock here instead of doing the same things at home.”
“Dear voicer regarding ‘railing’ against shirt slogans in windows. We did ‘rail’ against them and had picket signs several years ago. Code enforcement was instructed to contact and fine stores who disregarded it. That lasted a year or so, and now, totally ignored. Dear city, what happened? How have you let this happen?”
“Are we done now with the cruise ship issue, or is the city still gunning to shut down Pier B? I’d like to be able to adjust my long-term business model and begin assessing the final damages these city decisions caused. Like many, many other business owners in this town.”
“Love seeing the beautiful ships at Pier B and the boost they give to downtown businesses and attractions. The city kowtowing to anti-shippers by closing Mallory is sheer folly. The very few small ships that would dock there are the ones they always wanted. Stop playing to the radicals, please.”
“Curious as to why the Cubans who are coming ashore are being returned to Cuba while Central Americans at the U.S. border are being processed, not returned to their home countries?”
“Commissioners who insisted on hiring an expensive lawyer to negotiate with Pier B, then rejected the reasonable outcome the lawyer produced, must be held accountable. A shocking waste of $200K of taxpayers’ money. Is there no shame in our politicians? If this was private sector, they would be fired.”