“At some point, a better informed and enlightened citizenry of Key West, as well as representatives of the cruise ship industry, will realize the benefits of working together to enhance the cruise ship experience for the people who live at locations they visit, as well as the passengers of the cruise ships.”
“So somehow it’s supposed to make sense that a person making $125K has their student debt burden (that they willingly signed up for) shifted to someone making minimum wage?”
“Key West passed a sanctuary resolution in May, 2017. City services available regardless of immigration status, plus no enforcement of immigration law unless specifically required by state/Feds (it’s usually a federal responsibility). It avoided word ‘sanctuary’ but the effect is the same.”
“The whole cruise ships cause turbidity thing is a lie. Go out there and watch one dock. With the modern thrusters on these mega-vessels, they are clean. Personal watercraft churn more bottom.”
“No resident who has ‘lived here forever’ is going to travel and want to rent their home. If they rent more than one month in a two-year period, they lose their homestead exception and the value is reset to market value. Another misleading statement from Realtors at the workshop.”
“Wake up, Homeland Security. There are still plenty of illegal workers in the hospitality industry among us. So unfair that Cubans are returned to face prosecution in Cuba, but others from Eastern Europe continue to live and work while on your radar. Make those businesses pay up today; not someday.”
“The flexible mortgage rate on a typical Key West rental property was just raised to 7%. That equals around $70K per year. Add insurance, taxes, maintenance and management fees and the out-of-pocket expenses, around $10K a month. How is it price gouging if owners charge around $10K a month?”
“Providing Cuban migrants with food, clothing and medical assistance after they have risked their lives to come to freedom is not compassion — it’s common decency. The U.S. law forbidding them to come to America is disgraceful.”