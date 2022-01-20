“Oh, don’t worry, surely the city will renew the soon-to-expire transient licenses at Truman Annex. ‘We don’t want to get sued’ seems to be their excuse for everything these days.”
“We recently had almost 3,000 marathoners on N. Roosevelt. Fine on good days but with Bertha Street closed at Atlantic and only one lane for exit (for multiple high rises), it quickly became a cluster event. We need a city calendar for planners to use. A holiday made it worse.”
“Contrary to what you hear, the smaller ships are not coming as promised. In fact, many of the 2022 port calls have been canceled. Between now and Dec. 31, there are only eight ships scheduled that meet the draconian referenda. Less than one ship a month. That is effectively a ban.”
“Cyclists in large groups are legally allowed to travel through intersections as a big pack or unit. Do you really think it practical for 30 cyclists to individually stop? Think of how that would disrupt traffic flow. If you’re concerned about safety, stop speeding so much on this little island.”
“Yes, vaccinated people are getting COVID and fortunately their treatment rarely requires hospitalization compared to unvaccinated people. Do the right thing and get vaccinated.”
“Wind direction is always from the reference point. So ‘easterly’ winds are blowing from the east in a westerly direction. ‘Southerly’ winds are blowing towards the north, etc. The exception to this are the terms ‘on-shore wind’ and ‘off-shore wind’ where the opposite holds true.”
“Anyone else scrolling right through Hackley’s diary entries these days?”
“I guess criminals have a crime addiction. What ever happened to personal responsibility?”
“If nothing else, we’ve established wind chimes are controversial. When something is this controversial and serves no useful purpose, it’s ‘uncool’ to impose on others. If you like them, but your neighbors hate them, the neighbors win: you don’t get to indulge your preferences when they interfere with others’ sleep.”
“Gadzooks! Northwest winds 15-25 and the harbor is wall-to-wall turbidity. All the way to the reef! Stop the wind from killing the corals!”
“I would rather one quiet cruise ship every day of the year instead of the constant deafening airplane noise polluters. Time for another referendum or maybe the city should buy all of us new windows.”