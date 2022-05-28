“What happened to the homeless cleaning up trash? I remember the KOTS manager and bunch of locals and lots of homeless cleaning under the Riveria Bridge and couple beaches? ”
“You can tell it’s election time. They are crawling out from under their rocks to attempt to tear our community apart instead of becoming part of the solution.”
“The Post Office is again waiting for a new temporary (three months) postmaster. They have not had a permanent postmaster in over 10 years. When will the city ask for a permanent person who can clean up the place? Temporaries forever is trouble for everyone.”
“Words matter! ‘Don’t Say Gay’ is an accurate and instructive shorthand for Florida’s restrictive attack on classroom instruction and discussion of gender equality. Similar, but much better than the right-wing attacks on marriage equality statutes that have been labeled as ‘gay privilege’ or ‘same-sex’ marriage laws. ”
“I would like to invite everyone out to Boca Chica Road and/or racetrack, where speed limits are not observed or enforced. Come on out and let it rip.”
“Where is my free Tesla ride to Big Pine Key? I want a night out in town and I have to get a hotel. Waste of taxpayer money to only benefit a small area.”
“For decades the dock workers have tied up ships to our small piers in the safest manner possible, irrespective of whose bollards were being used. Now we want to put tourists’ lives at risk because they crowd our downtown?”
“Can local restaurants please update your online menus? There’s nothing more embarrassing to a concierge sending you business and the prices are 30% higher than I showed them. It makes me not want to send you business. Update them today.”
“Why are the homeless living in tents and sleeping in hammocks on U.S. 1 by the golf course when the new St. Bede’s Housing on Flagler is just waiting for them?”