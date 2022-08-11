“Mallory Square should be used for the Sunset Celebration, not for cruise ships. The ocean is why people come here. We can survive without cruise ships!”
“When you cast your vote, please remember failed representation by any incumbent running for office. Did the official put the community first or were they pandering to the ultra-rich? Sometimes change is just necessary.”
“It seems that we are experiencing a humanitarian crisis on our shores every day. We are in a midst of a labor shortage in our town and country. How is it not possible to let people in, to rejoin family, work and be proud to be American. One Human Family.”
“Dear Alabama and Georgia, we are once again offering you Tallahassee and a large swath of northern Florida, with the exception of Pensacola, which we would like to keep in order to try to preserve the Union. We the people of Key West are willing to make this concession.”
“Can the TDC change their name from Tourist Development Council to Vacation Rental Expansion Council? The county no longer needs ‘heads in beds’ since the beds are full. They now want rates as high as possible. That was obvious when they gave two new music events huge grants during peak season.”
“When will Shark Key historical bridge be repaired? The bike ride to Baby’s Coffee is now dangerously on the road instead of the bike path. Also, please cut the hedges on the side of the road between Big Coppitt and Shark Key, as there is no bike path there and its forcing cyclists into the road.”
“I thought once we learned that our 99-year contract with Pier B requires them to promote cruise ships for decades more, that we were never going to be so short-sighted again and vote for another 99-year lease.”
“The real elites are the ones who can manipulate state law to overturn a free and fair election. Stop attacking the legal voters of this town.”
“My opinion to improve traffic on U.S. 1 is to four-lane the highway; one lane in three going out.”
“Would the Key West (fashion) Police really enforce the new dress code? After all, no other beach resort community in the U.S. wants bikini-clad tourists walking down its Main Street, or do they?”