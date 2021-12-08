“Maybe I’m going crazy, but I remember an article a couple years ago that referenced penguins that were found in an island near Key West! My efforts in trying to find something remotely close have been futile. Does anyone here recall such an article?”
“Key West does not owe you a living. If your business can’t survive abiding by the majority’s will then don’t let the door hit your butt on the way out.”
“What is wrong with this city and planning? Fort East Martillo was clearly geared up for some kind of event. Did everyone forgotten that Bertha Street is closed to outbound traffic? So three multistoried units, all airport traffic and the event traffic all had to exit the same route.”
“Thirty years ago the citizens of Key West voted in favor of a bond to preserve public access to the waterfront at the Key West Bight. Let’s keep it that way and deny the application for rezoning.”
“Willie Ward Park is locked up Sunday and Monday as the pool guy is not around as the pool is closed those days. There must be another city employee who could open the park Sunday and Monday?”
“We were stuck on Whitehead for over 30 minutes Friday because of a bike ride. On Saturday, South Roosevelt was down to one lane going one way with activities planned throughout the day. Does anyone work besides me? I don’t know how to plan my life with all the confusion.”
“If you can read, it was me who cut the lock and took my bike back from you at Casa Marina. Maybe next time you buy a cheap used bike, you’ll think twice. Oh, thanks for the new grips and drink holder.”
“Skateboards, ‘big wheel’ tricycles, and baby carriages are all vehicles, too. That does not mean that they belong in traffic on North Roosevelt.”
‘Well, isn’t this wonderful. My Monroe County Commissioner, facing multiple issues including domestic abuse in his home, not in Monroe County, takes 30 days off. My needs as a citizen in his district cannot take 30 days off.”
“The cruise ship rules were written to ban people, specifically people of lower economic status. The rules don’t have anything to do with safer cleaner ships, that is becoming obvious. It’s a setback for people who truly want clean water.”
“People should not be forced to be vaccinated against COVID. However, if they choose to not be vaccinated, they should not be allowed to fly, to use public transportation, to attend college, enter public buildings or perform any activity that spreads the virus. That way, the choice to not be vaccinated is theirs.”