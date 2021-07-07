“It’s hysterical the reader who equates cruises ship passengers as the huddled masses yearning to be free.”
“I see the nasty comments from the pro-unlimited cruise ship crowd that likely cost them the election. I was sick of hearing how people are elitist, racist and nasty for not wanting them, so I voted for the referendums. What’s next? A comment saying we will have no police?”
“Purple face woman just has a bad case of the blues.”
“The cruise ship supporters, with their bogus class warfare and Key West voters too stupid to know what they voted for tropes, are out in force in the Voice. That ship has sailed. Looking forward to a unanimous vote to support the will of the people by the commissioners.”
“Thanks to myriad windchimes, Elsa made some beautiful music on her trip to the Florida Keys.”