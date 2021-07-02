“I hope the city does not allow the cruise ship meeting Tuesday to turn into a debate on the referendums. That ship has sailed. Every single district voted to pass them. The meeting should address specific steps to support the referendum, including passing city ordinances that bypass the state’s overreach.”
“Wow, Olivia is for bikes? No, streets and roads are for cars, paid for by gas tax. Bikers need to realize cars are here to stay. Police need to enforce the current laws on bicycles. Maybe two cops in Old Town for one-way and stop sign violators.”
“Why should I ever bother to vote again if the governor can overturn a majority rules ballot decision?”
“Thanks to the governor for signing transportation bill. Overruling the referendum pushed through so some then can try to make this their bedroom community.”
“Smathers, Higgs and Simonton beaches, oceanside. They are not being cleaned as before; seaweed and trash dominate. The smell is toxic. Why? Could it possibly be an orchestrated attempt to dissuade those pesky tourists from having a pleasurable experience on our ‘Vineyard?’”
“The stories about dysfunction at the airport are apparently true. My daughter and her family just flew from Key West back to Louisville. They got to Louisville only to find that their luggage was still in Key West. And they were on the first flight of the day.”
“Key West is overflowing as it is. Can you imagine our over-crowded downtown with a huge cruise ship vomiting its passengers?”
“Will we be the next city to have a tragic building collapse?”
“Who are these criminals that live amongst us? Why does the city and county continue this game of “come as you are” when the vast majority of us do not want criminals here. Increase fines and jail time!”
“If you donated money to the anti-cruise ship group, you should ask for it back. They misled you. They didn’t do their homework. This was never a legitimate way to control the ships.”
“I’d like to know more about the poor woman with a purple face who is so often chosen as the Citizen of the Day. She must have some terrible skin condition. It would be nice to know more about her and perhaps start a Go-Fund-Me campaign in her interest.”