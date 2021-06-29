“Our nice airport has turned into a nightmare. Two hours waiting for my bag. Why would you allow three more flights with only a few people working to turn over the plane? What a waste of time.”
“The Delta coronavirus variant should be called the Darwin variant. Time will tell.”
“Zombie bike riders — please move your venue this year. The Amphitheater sounds like a good start! Blocking South Roosevelt stresses the elderly, as no one can get to them in an emergency and the rest of us have to clean up the shredded costumes and liquor bottles left behind.”
“ While the new flights [at Key West International Airport] are exciting and convenient, you really save no time because you end up sitting in the plane waiting for 45 minutes or longer waiting for the understaffed crews. You must pay more than $15 an hour for ground crew.”
“Crime, crime, crime. I love how our hard-earned tax dollars do not go toward keeping the scum of society out of Key West. Instead our ‘leaders’ promote a come-as-you idiocy so the businesses can thrive. Moving ASAP.”
“Recently, Mayor Coldiron proudly touted that Monroe County has the lowest mileage tax rate in the state of Florida. While this is technically true, it is also very misleading as it fails to take into account our property values. In fact, Monroe County has the highest property taxes in the state.”
“Unvaccinated folks, did you read the article in Friday’s paper? Nearly all COVID deaths in U.S. are now among unvaccinated. What are you waiting for? And why aren’t you wearing masks when in stores? Our COVID numbers jumped this week.”
“I love the Pride flags flying all over town, especially the big one at Garrison Bight. Bravo, Key West!”
“Some good news, almost 100% of people who are dying from COVID were not vaccinated! COVID deaths are now preventable, if you choose to get vaccinated. If you don’t? I don’t care anymore. Darwin happens.”
“I am so happy you won’t be here to enjoy the powerboat racers, too! All tourists need is more angry people who live in Key West complaining about the tourists! This is a tourist town and sadly, much to my joy, you cannot pick and choose who comes here!”
“Who are these people running/biking from Point A to Key West all the time? While it always for a good cause, do they not understand the chances of dying on U.S. 1 go up about 1,000,000% due to the idiot parade from Miami?”
“Thank you to the Voicer who came back and proved that your original exaggerated number of $4,000 was incorrect. The fact that after you disproved your own assertion you still claim to be correct is a great example of dogma-driven belief.”