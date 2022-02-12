“When I moved into a quiet residential neighborhood, I never expected all of the illegal transient rentals to pop up. Non-stop partying, music at all hours of the night, trash and illegal parking. Maybe that’s why some people complain about tourists. They don’t belong in quiet, residential areas.”
“Benefits grab at FKAA is not new. It already happened in the early 2000s. It was called the Tier System. Department heads and upper management set themselves up with lifetime insurance upon retirement. Meanwhile, the rank and file, some with many more years of much more productive service, retired with nothing.”
“Will the street work on Eaton and Whitehead streets ever be completed? Difficult to get to the Tropic Cinema, the Post Office and other businesses. Is there a date by which the work must be finished? And, if so, please advise the constantly detoured drivers.”
“So the school board agrees to hold off fixing the football stadium for baseball. I am appalled! It’s been known that those baseball coaches hate the football program using ‘their’ field. What a joke! Shameful!”
“I had to laugh when I read the proposed Key West ordinance on cruise ships. The city has now spent $250,000 in outside legal fees to produce an eight-page (double-spaced) document that says nothing, does nothing and changes nothing. What an absolute waste of time and money.”
“I work two jobs and can’t attend public input meetings, but I hope that whatever is done at the diesel plant will not include any amplified music. We don’t need another event space or bar blasting music in our neighborhood. Venues on Whitehead and Petronia are bad enough. No more!”
“No, not all the things that go on in Key West fit your personal sensitivities. And that’s the point. Bicycles, scooters, wind chimes, different cultures doing weird things; that’s what makes Key West special. Even this ‘Voice’ column is special. There are not many places that people are allowed to complain anonymously. So don’t complain, embrace!”