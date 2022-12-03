“Instead of spending tens of millions of dollars taking the Admiral’s Cut by eminent domain, maybe the city could take the Southernmost beach and Lagerhead’s beach so the public would have access to beaches in Old Town.”
“I thought Republicans were against tax increases. Yet, the Republican-controlled Monroe County Commission is requesting a tax increase. I guess taxes are good if I (Republican) get the money.”
“People complain to the Citizen’s Voice because they fear retaliation if they complain to the city or one of its departments.”
“I always learn something from Daniel Reynen’s columns. They are practical, well-researched, and well-written. Thanks, Daniel!”
“Don’t change Bayview Park’s name, as it is perfectly fine the way it has been for decades. You want to make it Unity Park, instead? You’re going off the deep end here. Leave it alone!”
“LOL, I love trick questions. Every flight out of Key West is ‘not non-stop,’ God willing. Thanks for the laugh.”
“My opinion is it’s a waste of taxpayer money to have meetings concerning changes to this part of town. Leave it as it is.”
“I hope that everyone learned what two side-by-side flashing red lights mean, in their driver training. It means stop and wait, the train is coming. What a nice recognition of the importance of the Florida East Coast Railroad in the development of Key West.”
“Revitalizing personal property on North Roosevelt isn’t legal, lower the speed limit to 25 mph and eliminate left turns if you want to improve it and make it safer.”
“The people pushing the hardest to not bridge Admiral’s Cut are the condo owners and homeowners right in the vicinity of the cut. They don’t want the Mallory homeless crowd to have easy access to the park. It’s got nothing to do with cruise passengers.”