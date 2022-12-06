“The morning after the Christmas parade there are thousands and thousands of plastic candy wrappers all over the streets and sidewalks, please consider using candies that aren’t wrapped in plastic next year.”
“E-vehicles on the North Roosevelt sidewalk are going almost as fast as the cars. Is there a way to get speed limit signs for the sidewalk, it’s dangerous?”
“With the Christmas parade along Duval and families with children enjoying the evening, why can’t the city do something to clean up the language that’s front and center in the T- shirt shops? I’m sure this language is not used in the homes of our commissioners, would not be tolerated at city meetings.”
“I want to thank the city commission for continuing to respect the votes of the majority regarding cruise ships. If not for you, there would be two-three ships here every day, flooding our street with low-spending tourists and churning up our waters. My B&B guests love the change.”
“Can anyone say what’s going on with the city buses? Supposedly there is a new ‘on-demand’ system, but the city still has the old schedules posted and nothing seems to have changed. Where is the communication plan? When will this start? Some people need these buses! ”
“OK, boys and girls, it is the gift-giving season again. A few suggestions for you: a heated windshield ice scraper, a frost-free windshield cover, heated glove liners ... Oops! Wrong catalog! How about some sunscreen with a few bucks to your favorite charity?”
“Can the city please explain where all the money is coming from to redesign Mallory Square, Duval Street, North Roosevelt and Bayview Park? Is the TDC paying? Do you have grant money? Taxpayers can’t afford more! I’ve already raised my long-term tenants’ rents. Please answer before any more meetings!”