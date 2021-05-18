“Based on April bed tax, the TDC may end up with $100 million annual budget, is it now time to step back and ask how large this organization should be for an island chain with 70,000 residents? Is there any limit?”
“Just because you have a ‘right’ to do (or not do) something doesn’t make it the right thing to do. Do the right thing for yourself and One Human Family and get vaccinated.”
“Remember when everybody panicked and hoarded cleaning supplies and paper towels? Well, the CDC just said ‘the COVID-19 virus can spread via direct contact, airborne transmission, or through droplets. There have also been a few reported cases potentially spread through surfaces. But the risk of this is very low.’ Huh.”
“I read that there is a new law requiring that people who have green iguanas as pets must get them micro-chipped. When I see an iguana in my yard eating my flowers, must I check him for a chip before shooting him?”
“Wait ... $80 million for an upgraded terminal at the airport, it’s the busiest it has ever been but no new control tower? I am no expert, but don’t they need to see all these planes coming in?”
“You claim Dog Beach model boat sailors are non/new locals, how long can you have been around if you don’t recognize so many well-known Key Westers? Get off of my dog’s beach!”
“Please be kind to our Postal Service workers. They are understaffed, system delays are not their fault and they don’t set Postal Service policy. They perform a critical service in our community in often terribly hot conditions. A smile and ‘thank you’ can go a long way.”
“While Keys’ hotels recently doubled their room rates to become the highest rates in the U.S., did they also double their employees’ pay rates?”
“Key West has been very busy and, unfortunately, it really shows. Along the sidewalks, the mangroves and water are full of plastic and all types of trash. Look behind any building or alley or rock and you’ll find a disgusting mess. There, I’ve said it. Yes, I do try to clean up, but it’s out of control.”