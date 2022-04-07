“Once again, a rogue group with good intentions become victims of their own ignorance. SCS needs to be disbanded and work with the cruise ship industry, not destroy it. Our vote was for limits, not exclusion! That is what Key West is about!”
“Score! Ten popular authors’ hardbacks for $10 at last Saturday’s library book sale!”
“City of Key West had plenty time during Spring Break to mark off a crosswalk between the boys and girls field on Northside Drive and yet you’re allowing our youths, parents and handicap to cross this street at their own peril! I have volunteers to mark this.”
“I want to thank the KWPD officer who ‘drew the short straw’ Saturday morning. I reported a ‘mess’ in the middle of North Roosevelt, evidently a large trash bag dumped. In no time as I came back a car with blue lights flashing was there and an officer with a broom and little dustpan, in the street, sweeping it up.”
“Why does the city continue to allow swimming at South Beach when the water is full of fecal pollution? The recent test shows poor water quality and recommends closing the beach, but visitors are swimming and the hotel there doesn’t let guests know about the water. Shame on them.”
“Pier B is privately owned and has a contract with the city that, so far, is unbreakable. They do not have to abide by the restrictions. We at least get the city-owned piers restricted and no ships at those when one is in port at Pier B.”